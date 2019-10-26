Iran’s leading mining, construction machinery expo slated for late Oct.

Covering an area of 17,000 square meters at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds, this round of the exhibition will host 170 national and 30 international companies.

IranConMin is the region‘s leading trade fair for the construction machinery, mining equipment, building, and natural stone sectors. It is a well-established platform to present the latest products, innovations, and solutions to an attractive clientele in one of the most important growth markets.

A forum is embedded in the trade fair to create an international communication platform for exhibitors, trade associations and partners to present their latest product developments and trends or hold panel discussions.

The previous round of the event hosted 80 domestic exhibitors along with 35 foreign participants from 35 different countries; most of which are small and medium enterprises.

MNA