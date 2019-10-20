180 foreign companies demand petchem products of Iranian firm at German fair

Ali Salimzadeh, the head of the Polyethylene Department of Jam Petrochemical Company, said that being in the K2019 trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, has provided the Iranian company with a good opportunity to showcase its products, adding that as many as 180 foreign firms have announced their readiness to buy their products.

He added that being in the prestigious exhibition helps his corporation to identify customer demands and needs.

He also expressed hope that the Jam authorities will be able to attract more customers and introduce their company to the other firms participating in the K2019.

K2019 is held every three years in October and was firstly held in 1952, according to Jam Petrochemical Public Relations and International Affairs. This fair kicked off on October 16 and will run through October 23.

KI/IRN83524338