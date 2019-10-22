  1. Economy
22 October 2019 - 12:02

Iranian firms ink MoU for indigenizing petchem equipment

Iranian firms ink MoU for indigenizing petchem equipment

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), valued at €60 million, was signed between two Iranian firms for the development of petrochemical equipment.

The contract was signed between Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC) and Azar Ab Industries and Machine Sazi Arak companies on Tuesday in the presence of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.

The MoU aims at domestic manufacturing of petrochemical parts and equipment.

In the signing ceremony, Seyed Mohammad Hadavi, an official at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade stressed the need for further development of domestic production, and urged responsible officials in Iran Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to cooperate with the Center in line with materializing relevant objectives.

MA/FNA13980730000192

News Code 151479

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News