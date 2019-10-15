  1. Politics
Iran, Czechia discuss bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and his Czech counterpart Radek Vondracek discussed ways of boosting bilateral relations between the two countries, especially the ties in the trade and economic sector.

The parliament speakers met on the sidelines of the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) which is underway in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

Larijani referred to the traditional methods of cooperation between Iranian and Czech businesspersons, urging that new approaches should be adopted in order to better tap the trade potentials between the two nations.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments, including Turkey’s recent incursion against the northern parts of Syria.

The Iranian speaker said that the issue of Syria will not be solved through military options.

“Iran has proposed dialogue to solve the issue, but some countries have different opinions,” he said.

Vondracek, for his part, also criticized the aggression against the Syrian Kurds, saying military option will never solve the problem.

