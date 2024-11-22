Iran, Russia determined to develop relations at highest level

In a meeting with Sergey Tsivilev, Russia's Minister of Energy and head of the Russian side of the Joint Commission, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref highlighted the significant potential for expanding economic relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of leveraging these capacities to increase the volume of trade and economic exchanges between Iran and Russia, stressing the need to implement the agreements reached in their bilateral relations.

Emphasizing the importance of continuous consultations between the two countries, especially in the current regional and global context, Aref noted that the meetings between high-ranking officials of Iran and Russia indicate the two countries' determination to elevate their relationship.

He underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran places significant importance on long-term and comprehensive cooperation with Russia.

Russia's Minister of Energy and head of the Russian side of the Joint Commission also highlighted the importance of developing economic relations between the two countries in various sectors during this meeting. He elaborated on some of these areas and stressed that high-level meetings between officials of the two nations facilitate and deepen these relations.

The Russian Energy Minister highlighted the importance of the activities of the Joint Economic Commission between the two countries and provided the First Vice President with a report on the actions taken within the framework of this commission.

SD/6295255