At least 10 killed in in Northern Afghanistan

Several sources confirmed the incident to KabulNow today, saying that it occurred at the Sayed Pacha Jan shrine in Nahrin district, where followers of Sufi Muslims had gathered to pray.

A video obtained by KabulNow shows the victims lying on their prayer mats inside the shrine.

The Taliban Ministry of Interior has confirmed the incident, with its spokesperson, Abdul Matin Qani, saying, “A man opened fire on Sufis taking part in a weekly ritual at a shrine in a remote area of Nahrin district, killing ten people.”

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

