5 soldiers killed in Colombia guerrilla attack

Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez extended condolences to the victims' families and members of Colombia's Armed Forces while ordering a "forceful" offensive against members of the armed group.

Meanwhile, Colombia's National Army condemned the attack through its account on X platform, saying that a team is supporting the victims' families, friends, and colleagues. Offensive actions in the area where the attack occurred have also been reinforced.

The ELN is Colombia's oldest remaining guerrilla group, and one of the armed groups currently engaged in peace talks with Colombian President Gustavo Petro's government.

Since taking office in 2022, Petro has proposed a "Total Peace" policy involving the country's various armed factions to end over 50 years of fighting that has victimized millions of people.

