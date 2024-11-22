China asks for ICC objectivity after Netanyahu arrest warrant

China urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday to maintain an objective and fair stance after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"China hopes the ICC will uphold an objective and just position (and) exercise its powers in accordance with the law," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a regular press conference in response to questions about the warrant for Netanyahu, according to Al Mayadeen.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes" committed between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024. The court stated there were "reasonable grounds" to believe the two men were "criminally responsible" for using starvation as a warfare tactic and intentionally targeting civilians.

Netanyahu condemned the move as "anti-Semitic," labeling the court's accusations as "absurd and false."

China, which, like "Israel" and the United States, is not a member of the ICC, expressed support for any international efforts on the Palestinian issue that aim to achieve fairness, justice, and uphold the authority of international law.

Lin also accused the United States of "double standards" after questions arose about its opposition to the ICC's pursuit of Netanyahu while supporting a warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

