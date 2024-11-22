Iran Friday Prayers leaders condemn IAEA BoG resolution

In today's Friday prayer sermons, the provisional Friday Prayers Leaders across the country condemned the hostile actions of the three European countries and the inaction of IAEA Board of Governors, calling for Iran's fast and decisive response to these anti-Iranian actions.

They appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Atomic Energy Organization's initial response, calling on Iran's government to take practical steps to develop the nuclear industry and launch new-generation centrifuges, and to confront the Board of Governors's inaction appropriately.

The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday again ordering Iran to improve cooperation with the agency and asking the watchdog to issue a "comprehensive" report on Iran by the spring, diplomats were quoted as saying by Reuters.

The resolution was put forward by France, Germany, and Britain, supported by the United States.

Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against the resolution. It was approved with 19 yes votes, 3 no, and 12 abstentions.

Iran had warned the Western countries about the resolution that was drafted despite all of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

