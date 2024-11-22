North Korean leader warns of growing risk of nuclear war

Speaking at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang, Kim described Washington’s actions as “aggressive and hostile” policies. His past talks with the US showed the nation has no interest in peaceful coexistence.

“Never before have the warring parties on the Korean peninsula faced such a dangerous and acute confrontation that it could escalate into the most destructive thermonuclear war,” Kim said, according to state media KCNA.

Kim’s remarks come as North Korea continues to expand its nuclear arsenal. The exhibition featured advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US mainland. Kim vowed to develop “ultra-modern” weaponry, calling it the only way to ensure the country’s security.

Kim further pointed to the failure of his meetings with Donald Trump during Trump's first term as US president. The two leaders held three summits in 2018 and 2019, including meetings in Singapore and Hanoi, but negotiations fell apart over disagreements on sanctions relief and denuclearisation.

MNA/