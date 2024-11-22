People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

The people of Tehran gathered in front of the UN office to condemn the genocide and recent crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

In this protest rally, they pointed to the new crime of the Zionist regime in northern Gaza, in which at least 66 Palestinians were martyred and more than 100 others were injured.

They also called for the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the UN due to the pathetic siege and severe humanitarian crisis that threatened the lives of the residents of Gaza.

The people of Tehran also chanted slogans calling for the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the UN.

