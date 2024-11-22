  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2024, 1:34 PM

People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The people of Tehran gathered in front of the UN office to condemn the recent crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

The people of Tehran gathered in front of the UN office to condemn the genocide and recent crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

In this protest rally, they pointed to the new crime of the Zionist regime in northern Gaza, in which at least 66 Palestinians were martyred and more than 100 others were injured.

People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

They also called for the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the UN due to the pathetic siege and severe humanitarian crisis that threatened the lives of the residents of Gaza.

The people of Tehran also chanted slogans calling for the expulsion of the Zionist regime from the UN.

People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

People of Tehran hold rally to condemn Israeli crimes

SD/6295178

News ID 224746

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News