At least 47 killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Lebanon

The strikes occurred on day 22 of Israel’s offensive in Baalbek in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate. The area is widely regarded as a key stronghold of Hezbollah, with significant support and influence.

Baalbek-Hermel Gov. Bachir Khodr wrote on X that the district experienced a "very violent day.”

"The number of martyrs has so far reached 47, with 22 injured,” he wrote.

Efforts to remove rubble are ongoing in search of the missing, he added.

Warplanes targeted Nabha, killing eight, and Makneh, where six fatalities were reported. In Flawiye, four were killed and three injured, according to a statement by the ministry.

Two additional strikes killed two people and injured three in Brital, while another in the town of Aamachki left two dead and as many wounded.

Lebanon’s official news agency, NNA, said an airstrike on Souaneh killed one person and injured two, while another attack on Younine claimed four lives.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

Nearly 3,600 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 5,000 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

MNA