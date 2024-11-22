IAEA BoG in line with murderous Zionist regime: Senior cleric

Addressing the sermon of this week’s Friday prayers held at the campus of Tehran University, Ayatollah Khatami said that the anti-Iranian resolution of the UN General Assembly claimed that Iran has not respected human rights.

He noted that the UN embarrassed itself with this resolution which is against a country that supports the oppressed nation of Palestine.

Reffering to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' resolution against Iran, especially the US and UK, Khatami noted that it is expected that the active foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran give a crushing response to this resolution.

He stressed that this resolution shows that the IAEA Board of Governors is in line with the criminal Zionist regime.

Regarding Iran's position on the US presidential election, he stated that it has no difference for Tehran who comes to power in the US, whether it's a Democrat or a Republican.

"What's important to us is that Iran neither oppress nor are oppressed, and the US is an oppressor," he said.

He continued that vetoing a resolution for a ceasefire by the US which ignores that the killing of 44,000 people during a year in Gaza means barbarity.

He added that whether they are Democrats or Republicans, they are criminals and this is the secret of the world's hatred of them, including the people of Iran.

