Iran welcomes development of peace, security in Iraq: Larijani

“Iran backs the preservation of peace and security in Iraq although some countries do not favor such developments in the country,” Ali Larijani said in a meeting with Iraqi parliamentary representatives on the sidelines of the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

The Iranian speaker pointed to the recent “worrying unrests” in some Iraqi cities, saying, “I am sure the brave Iraqi nation will tackle this issue, too, but the main cause behind the riots should be identified to prevent the repetition of such incidents.”

Referring to the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations, Larijani said, Iran has faced many challenges by the neighboring countries for backing Iraq, but it has always expressed readiness to help the country in different fields.

The official stressed that Iran has no intervention in Iraq’s internal affairs, saying that only when the ISIL terrorists invaded Iraq, Iran helped the country in the fight against terrorists upon Baghdad’s request.

MNA/4748076