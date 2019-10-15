Medicine, medical equipment sanction crime against humanity

He made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 66th Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday.

Iran asks WHO chief to defend Iran against US cruel sanctions that have targeted the health of the Iranian people, he mentioned.

Iran is committed to providing health services to all people, including Shias, Sunnis, Jewish, Christians, Zoroastrians and even prisoners sentenced to death, he added, saying that Iran calls on WHO not to let anybody's health be harmed and threated by warlords and sectarians.

Iranian health minister noted that Iran is ready to share its successful healthcare experiences with regional countries.

Iran adheres to all its commitments and WHO and UN resolutions on universal health coverage, Namaki added.

The 66th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean is underway in Tehran with the participation of high-level representatives from 22 countries.

