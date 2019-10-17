Oman welcomes transfer of Iran’s pharmaceutical technology: Minister

“We can establish good and fair cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of science and research,” Omani minister added.

He made the remarks late on Wed. in his meeting with Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki and added, “the two countries of Iran and Oman have established very good and amicable relations with each other and it is hoped that the two countries will always witness peace and security.”

More than 95 percent of medicines consumed in Iran are produced by leading Iranian pharmaceutical companies, he said.

For his part, Saeed Namaki said that “we are transferring the technical knowhow of Primary Health Care (PHC) to Oman.”

The two countries of Iran and Oman enjoy high potentials in the field of exchanging university professors and students in relevant specialized courses, Namaki added.

Turning to the salient achievements taken by Oman’s Health Ministry in the field of healthcare services, he said, “the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to establish pharmaceutical and healthcare cooperation with Oman.”

MA/IRN83520598