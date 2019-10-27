Sanctions have no impact on meeting domestic need for medicine: Iranian MP

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, Abolfazl Soroush, the member of the Health and Treatment Committee at the Iranian Parliament said that “despite the fact that the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have imposed the most severe sanctions on our country, fortunately, we have no problem in terms of meeting our need for medicine and medical equipment.”

Soroush said that the authorities in charge had contingency plans for the situation, adding that the country has obtained self-sufficiency in the field of medicine and medical equipment.

He added that innovative and knowledge-based companies put an end to dependency on the outside world in terms of meeting the medical needs.

The lawmaker also pointed out that the sanctions have even provided the country with new opportunities in various fields, as the country's experts have turned the restrictions into an opportunity by relying on domestic capabilities.

"There is enough medicine in the country and people should not worry in that regard," the lawmaker underlined, emphasizing that the necessary measures have been taken and the country is in a good condition in terms of restored medicine.

Soroush further noted that the bulk of medicine manufactured domestically and for the rest of the medicine neighboring countries have been consulted with, stressing “therefore, there is not any problem with supplying medicines under the sanctions.”

