Failure of US sanctions on Iran factor in Trump's further depression: spox

In his tweet, Kadkhodaie wrote, “The ineffectiveness of the maximum pressure policy has made Trump's hostility once again public by imposing sanctions on the construction sector of Iran. The recent sanction clearly showed that Trump is having trouble with the development of Iran, which, of course, its failure also contributes to Trump's further depression!”

The US imposed Thursday (October 31) new sanctions on Iran, targeting the construction sector, despite Washington's announcement a week ago that it had created a new mechanism to facilitate "permissible trade" with Tehran.

The US State Department issued a fact sheet, singling out the sale of software used for industrial purposes, raw and semi-finished metals, graphite and coal used in Iran's construction sector as targets for the new sanctions.

MNA/FNA13980811000558