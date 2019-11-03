Iranian company unveils new antibiotics with pharmaceutical purposes

The unveiling ceremony, attended by Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, was held in Tehran's Pardis Technology Park on Sunday.

The CEO of the Iranian company informed that the products, foreign rivals of which are imported and are really expensive, are used to cure diseases related to gastrointestinal tract, oral mucosa, upper respiratory tract and gastric ulcer.

Addressing the ceremony, Iranian VP hailed the efforts of Food and Drug Organization of Iran, adding that Iranian companies have newly started producing antibiotic products and this is a turning point in pharmaceutical industry of Iran.

“Presently, 97 percent of pharmaceutical products are manufactured domestically,” Sattari said.

Iran has been cutting reliance on medical imports by developing its own pharmaceutical industry.

The move toward self-sufficiency has been intensified, especially after the US pulled of the nuclear deal signed between Iran world powers and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on the country, scaring off many European companies from doing business with Iran.

