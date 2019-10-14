Iran health min., WHO chief meet in Tehran

During the meeting, the WHO chief lauded Iran’s commitment to universal healthcare standards, saying, “Iran’s political commitment in providing universal healthcare is appreciated and many other countries need to copy Iran in providing universal healthcare and first assistance.”

Ghebreyesus called on other countries to follow Iran’s model in providing universal healthcare.

The official is in Tehran to attend the 66th Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO).

He noted that the regional meeting will provide a good situation for participating countries to learn from each other’s moves in providing healthcare and other medical assistance.

