Jul 12, 2020, 11:00 PM

Outgoing Spanish amb. meets with FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Spain’s ambassador to Iran Eduardo López Busquets met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

The envoy bid farewell to Zarif as his tenure has ended in Iran.

Bosquets had offered his credentials to President Rouhani back in October 2015.

He will reportedly be replaced with Luis Felipe Fernández de la Peña.

