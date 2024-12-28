UAE condemns burning of Gaza hospital by Israeli forces

The UAE expressed its rejection of the act, describing it as a "heinous violation" of international humanitarian law and part of a "systematic assault" on Gaza's already fragile healthcare system, Xinhua reported, citing the statement of the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The ministry called for an immediate cessation of violence, stressing the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions.

"The current situation represents a catastrophic humanitarian emergency that demands urgent attention," the statement noted.

The UAE also urged the international community to intensify efforts to prevent further deterioration in "the occupied Palestinian territory" and to support all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace.

Gaza-based health authorities reported Friday that Kamal Adwan Hospital is suffering from a stifling siege, as its operating and surgery departments, laboratory, maintenance units, ambulance units, and warehouses were completely burned away.

Prior to the Israeli raid, Kamal Adwan Hospital, the largest medical facility in northern Gaza, was housing around 350 people, including 75 wounded patients and their companions. The Israeli army has blockaded the hospital for more than two months as part of its military operations in northern Gaza.

