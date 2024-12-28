Student killed during Alawite protests in Syria's Latakia

"A rally of Alawites was held in Latakia following the burning of their shrines. An Alawite, a fifth-year student at a Latakia medical school, died. We heard shots, they usually fire into the air, so he could have been hit accidentally," a source told TASS. According to him, "another woman is in a coma, hit by a bullet when she was standing at the window, possibly filming" the protest on video.

"In addition, it became known that a Sunni was brought to the Alawite village, accused of something, and awaiting punishment. But the villagers called the new authorities, and everything was resolved quickly and peacefully," the source noted.

Alawites are increasingly concerned about potential reprisals against their community, stemming from their status as a minority religious group and their historical ties to the al-Assad family, including ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Moreover, on Tuesday, hundreds of demonstrators protested in Christian areas of Damascus against the burning of a Christmas tree near Syria’s Hama. The HTS promised to restore it promptly.

The country’s new leaders have repeatedly pledged to hold accountable those responsible for the desecration of religious sites, claiming that they will respect the beliefs and rights of all sects and religions in Syria.

The situation remains very fluid and fragile, with potential risk for further clashes as sectarian sentiments continue to boil over amid the ongoing political instability and pressures on minority groups.

SD/