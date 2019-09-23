Exhibition of Spanish archaeological heritage opens in Iran

The exhibition includes a collection of 300 items from the Spanish archaeological heritage, selected from the Archaeological Museum of Alicante. The museum, which houses eight galleries, won the European Museum of the Year Award in 2004.

The collection also includes 20 historical-cultural works from an archaeology museum in Valencia, dating back to the Paleolithic era.

The exhibition will welcome visitors from Sept. 22 to April 14, 2020 at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran.

This is the sixth joint museum exhibition organized by Iran and other countries.

An exhibition displaying over 190 Iranian archaeological items was recently held in Alicante, Spain, which was visited by over 100,000 visitors.

MS/IRN83486193