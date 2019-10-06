Official says Arba’een, manifestation of Iran, Iraq power on intl. arena

“We have a duty to help Iraqi people and our amicable relations should be expanded with a long-term perspective,” he added.

He made the remarks on Sunday in a local ceremony on ‘Role of Arba’een March in Relations between Iran and Iraq, and said, “Iran’s most natural relations are formed with Iraq.”

The United States is striving to sow seeds of discord between Iran and Iraq, he warned, adding, “social, political, religious and historical ties between Iran and Iraq are inseparable.”

Over the past few decades, regional rivals and enemies of the two countries and also global arrogance have tried to tarnish amicable relations between the Islamic Republic and Iraq, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh termed reopening of Bukamal border crossing in Iraq which gives Iran access to the Mediterranean Sea via Iraq and Syria a ‘very strategic’ measure.

