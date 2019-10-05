Arbaeen to thwart divisive policies in Iraq

Speaking to Iranian ISNA news agency on the recent protests in Baghdad and some other Iraqi cities, ex-chairman of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said despite the fact Iraq exports more than 3 million barrels of oil per day there are problems such as unemployment and corruption in some parts of the Iraqi economy.

He said that in such circumstances, Iraqis staged peaceful protests to express their demands, but the traditional enemies of Iraq exploited the situation to create insecurity in the country.

Falahatpisheh added that some political groups in Iraq are supporting perpetrators of the turmoil in the country. He further noted the groups behind the violent acts during the protesters are those who carried out bombings after the collapse of the Saddam regime and later supported the ISIL terror group.

"They are seeking to partition Iraq and tries to play a mediating role in the elections," the senior lawmaker said.

He further noted that Iran has done nothing in the country without prior approval of the Iraqi government, adding that Iran's actions were to benefit Iraq's development.

He referred to Iran's help in preserving the territorial integrity of the country and the fight against the ISIL, adding that Iran has also been active in helping Iraq's economy to recover.

The lawmaker also said that the unrests were aimed at overshadowing the Arbaeen pilgrimage, noting that Arbaeen this year marks the unity, sympathy, and solidarity between the Iranian and Iraqi people.

