Senior cleric calls for unity, solidarity in face of enemies’ plots

Addressing the Friday prayers sermon, Ayatollah Emami Kashani referred to the recent remarks by the Leader of Islamic Revolution on the importance of unity and solidarity among people, saying that the nation, authorities and different political parties should follow the Leader’s instructions to achieve the Islamic Revolution’s ideals.

The senior cleric noted that the US has left no stone unturned to undermine the true image of the Islamic Revolution since its glorious victory in 1979, but all its policies have been doomed to failure.

“Undoubtedly, the enemy can never bring the noble nation of Islamic Iran to its knees, and the Iranian people and government will come out victorious with their patience,” he added.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani also hailed people’s massive turnout to the Quds International Day rallies, saying that the enemies try to create war and conflicts among Muslims.

Instead of fighting against each other, he stressed, the Islamic countries should join the battle against the criminal presence of the occupying enemy in Palestine.

He further expressed confidence about the final victory of the Palestinian nation over the Israeli regime.

MNA/4634369