Unrests in Iraq, ‘overt, covert’ objectives of ‘realizing’ a narration

Some neighborhoods in several Iraqi cities witnessed popular protests on Tuesday and Wednesday in current week which were deep rooted in economic problems.

Iraqi government and various officials of this country have acknowledged the right of people to legal demonstrations and admitted existence of some livelihood and economic problems in the country. However, Iraqi authorities have promised to solve economic problems facing the country.

In this way, Iraqi authorities have emphasized the need to avoid violent and illegal measures and destroying public places, the issue of which has been encouraged by some movements in order to take advantage of political turmoil in their benefits.

To address these protests and economic problems raised by Iraqi people, Iraqi National Security Council, after an emergency meeting headed by Iraqi Prime Ministry Adil Abdul-Mahdi, stressed in a statement that The National Security Council held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday in order to examine the regrettable developments that took place in the course of recent demonstration of Iraqi people, in which, some people were killed and several others were injured.

While emphasizing the right to hold demonstrations and legitimate demands of demonstrators, Iraqi National Security Council strongly condemned the sabotage measures that took place with the demonstrations simultaneously.

In this statement, Iraqi National Security Council stressed that proper steps are needed to protect citizens and public-private properties.

Iraqi President Barham Salih also had announced that staging peaceful demonstrations is inalienable right of Iraqi people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi invited all Iraqi people to calm down and refrain from giving opportunity to those who intend to propel Iraq into turmoil and insecurity and emphasized the need for maintaining pace and stability in Iraq.

Moreover, Leader of Sadr Movement Moqtada al-Sadr in a tweet showed his reaction to the recent incident took place in Tahrir Square in Baghdad and called on heads of three branches of Iraqi government to launch just and impartial investigations with regard to the incidents.

Simultaneousness of these protests with the announcement of results of Iraqi government with regard to the bombing of Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF) garrisons and emphasis of Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on the direct role of Zionist regime in this move on the one hand and lack of cooperation of Iraqi political movements with the formation of recent protects on the other hand indicate that there are continual motives behind these protests.

MA/4735690