Situation on borders with Iraq normal; Arbaeen pilgrims heading to Karbala with no problem

Dispatching Arbaeen pilgrims from various provinces across Iran and border crossing towards Karbala and other holy cities in Iraq are continuing as usual, according to the head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Ali Reza Rashidian.

Rashidian said that the unrests over the past few days in Iraq have not affected the trend of dispatching Arbaeen pilgrims to the neighboring country and calm is prevailing at the shared borders.

The Iranian official added that the Arbaeen pilgrims are crossings the borders at Shalamcheh, Chazabah and Mehran border crossings into Iraq while the security of the Arbaeen pilgrims route is fully provided by the host country and there are no security problems.

He added that more than two million Iranian pilgrims have enrolled as of Saturday for the Arbaeen trek this year on a website designed for this Arbaeen dubbed 'Samah'.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims even Sunni Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

