Senior cleric calls on Govt., Parl. to remove obstacles to boost domestic production

Speaking at today’s Friday Prayers sermons in Tehran, Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani stressed the need for economic reforms and called on the government and the parliament to intensify their efforts to boost domestic production in line with the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution highlighted in a recent meeting with the Council of Ministers.

Kashani said that the laws should help investors in a bid to boost employment rate.

The Friday Prayers leader added that when businesses and investment flourish, the investors can provide good sources of income to the government through paying taxes.

Elsewhere, he referred to the missile defense system ‘Bavar-373,’ which was unveiled yesterday in a ceremony in Tehran commemorating Iran’s National Defense Industry Day by President Hassan Rouhani, saying that as the name of the defense system (Faith) suggests, Iranian nation can resist the enemies through self-confidence and relying on internal capabilities.

Ayatollah Kashani further ridiculed the attempts by the US and its allies against Iran, calling the US President Donald Trump and his puppet governments in the region ‘foolish’ for thinking that Iran might give in under pressure.

KI/4699568