Iran’s borders secure for March of Arbaeen

Guardian Brigadier General Gholam Hossein Gheib Parvar said on Saturday morning that all Iran’s borders are secure for Arbaeen pilgrims.

There were some concerns about Chazabe border terminal for travel of Iranian pilgrims heading to Iraq for Arbaeen ceremonies, he mentioned, adding that now all borders including Chazabe and Shalamcheh borders are safe and secure with the cooperation and coordination of all security forces in Khuzestan province, southwest Iran.

Chazabeh is a border terminal in Iran which is located in Khuzestan province, south-west of Iran and in common border between Iran and Iraq which is 95 km far from Ahwaz, the center of Khuzestan.

Previously, the Head of Shalamcheh Border Terminal Jamal Hamidi said on Fri. that Shalamcheh border crossing is open and safe for the transit of Arba'een pilgrims to Karbala in Iraq, adding that all necessary facilities and amenities have been provided for the crossing of Arba'een pilgrims via Shalamcheh border and there is no concern in this regard.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH). Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites. This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

During the last few days, sporadic protests in Iraq have erupted across the country against alleged corruption.

