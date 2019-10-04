Top Iraqi cleric Ayat. Sistani calls for restraint from Iraqis after days of protests

In a letter read out by his representative Ahmed al-Safi during a sermon in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq's top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on security forces and protesters not to use violence and criticized Iraqi government for failing to eradicate corruption.

Sistani called on the Iraqi government to take into serious account the protesters' demands "before it is too late."

The top cleric expressed regret over the death of a number of protesters.

Furthermore, he asked the government to spare no efforts to improve public services, reduce unemployment, fight clientelism and corruption and put those who commit corruption in jail.

Arabic media have reported a failed assassination attempt against the Grand Ayatollah in the holy city of Najaf.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has expressed his government's readiness to meet with the protesters.

KI