  1. Politics
1 October 2019 - 17:13

In an address to EAEU Summit:

Pres. Rouhani stresses need for confronting US’ unilateralism

Pres. Rouhani stresses need for confronting US’ unilateralism

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The Iranain President Hassan Rouhani has stressed the need for confronting US’ unilateralism decisively in his address to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Armenia on Tuesday.

In his address to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan, Armenia on Tuesday, President Rouhani described the temporary signing of trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as showing Tehran’s inclusive and constructive approach, and invited EAEU investors to take advantage of Iran’s ample potentials and infrastructures for deepening ties. 

The Iranian president welcomed any cooperation with EAEU member states in financial and banking fields, as well as an investment through new, effective mechanisms. 

Elsewhere in his speech, Rouhani said that the international community must confront America's hostile and unilateralist approach by taking decisive effective decisions.

The full text of the president's address will be published by MNA later. 

This item is being updated...

KI/4734253

News Code 150723

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News