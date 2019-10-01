Pres. Rouhani stresses need for confronting US’ unilateralism

In his address to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan, Armenia on Tuesday, President Rouhani described the temporary signing of trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as showing Tehran’s inclusive and constructive approach, and invited EAEU investors to take advantage of Iran’s ample potentials and infrastructures for deepening ties.

The Iranian president welcomed any cooperation with EAEU member states in financial and banking fields, as well as an investment through new, effective mechanisms.

Elsewhere in his speech, Rouhani said that the international community must confront America's hostile and unilateralist approach by taking decisive effective decisions.

