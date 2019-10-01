Caspian Sea should be sea of ​​peace, friendship for littoral states

Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran met and held talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Summit on Tuesday.

During the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Rouhani emphasized that Tehran welcomes comprehensive development of relations with Nur-Sultan in various political, economic, scientific and cultural fields, adding, “Iran's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union is a very good groundwork for the union members’ economic relations with each other, especially between Kazakhstan and Iran."

According to the Iranian President's office, Rouhani said that Iran and Kazakhstan have always had very friendly and sincere relations, adding, “The two countries have great potentials in different economic fields to increase the level of bilateral relations and cooperation."

Iranian president emphasized the importance of the Aktau Agreement on the Caspian Sea Legal Regime and said, “The agreement should be implemented and operationalized to serve the interest of Caspian Sea littoral states."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to cooperate in environmental issues of the Caspian Sea and the littoral states’ benefits from its tourist and economic attractions and potentials,” he said.

"The Caspian Sea should be the sea of ​​peace and friendship for its littoral states without the presence of any foreign force," Rouhani mentioned.

He also touched upon the importance of Iran-Kazakhstan cooperation in the South-North Corridor, saying, “The rail link between the two countries through Incheh Borun was a great step, and today there are active railway lines from the Persian Gulf to China and soon the railway will be connected to Anzali Port, which could also be a new transit opportunity between the two countries."

Emphasizing Tehran's readiness to cooperate with Kazakhstan in the fight against terrorism, drugs and creating lasting security in the region, Rouhani added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran calls for security and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East."

“Iran has offered Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative to ensure lasting security in the region with the participation of all Persian Gulf states and the United Nations,” he said.

Iranian president reiterated, “Iran wants full security in waterways and free navigation in the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz”.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for his part, emphasized that Iran is a very good and reliable neighbor to his country, adding, "Kazakhstan wants comprehensive and high-level cooperation with Iran."

“Kazakhstan welcomes Iran's presence as a new economic partner to the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.

