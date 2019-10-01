EAEU, good opportunity for Iran to expand economic coop.: Rouhani

Speaking in a meeting with the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian late on Monday in Yerevan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani highlighted developing relations with neighbors, including Armenia, as a “top foreign policy principle.”

Rouhani is in Yerevan to take part at a high-profile Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit.

“Iran and Armenia have ample potentials in different fields, including energy, transit and transportation, tourism, and industry, which can be used to the benefit of both nations’ interests,” Rouhani said at the meeting.

Stressing the capabilities of the private sectors of the two countries, Rouhani voiced Iran’s readiness to provide Armenia with its experience in different technical and engineering fields, dam construction and energy.

He also went on to describe cooperation under Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as highly important, saying, “Iran’s participation in Eurasian Union’s economic relations can be a very good opportunity for deepening bilateral economic cooperation, as well as at the regional level.”

The President then called for further more cooperation between the two countries’ free economic zones, including Aras and Meghri.

For his part, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian stressed that his country attaches great significance to cementing ties with Iran, adding, “Armenia is seeking to develop relations with Iran in different fields, including economy, industry, energy and environment.”

“The Eurasian region can extend its activities, and in this regard, we are ready to develop relations Tehran,” he added.

MNA/IRN83497926