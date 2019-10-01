  1. Economy
1 October 2019 - 13:00

Iran-Armenia joint economic commission reviews bilateral agreements

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, as heads of Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission, met and held talks in Yerevan on Tuesday and reviewed the latest situation of bilateral projects and agreements.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Armenia.

Ardakanian termed separate visits of Armenian prime minister with Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President Rouhani as ‘a basis for boosting and enhancing bilateral cooperation’ and expressed hope that recognizing relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will lead to further development of cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the latest status of Meghri power plant construction, controlling air pollution in Aras River, increasing electricity and gas barter deals, launching the third power transmission line and synchronizing power grids between the two countries.

