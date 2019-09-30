Pres. Rouhani arrives in Yerevan, meets with Armenian president

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, almost an hour ago to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Summit.

After his arrival in Yerevan tonight, President Rouhani held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian minutes ago, details of which have not come out yet.

The Iranian president is set to address the EAEU summit and explain Iran’s capabilities and potentials for commercial cooperation with the union.

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, Rouhani will also have bilateral a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia to discuss the most important topics regarding Tehran-Yerevan relations and agreements between the two countries.

The President will also have bilateral meetings with presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia and Prime Minister of Singapore in the course of the two-day visit. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was formed in 2014 with Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Armenia as its members.

KI/PR