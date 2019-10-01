Iran felicitates China on National Day

In a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Rouhani congratulated China’s National Day, which is celebrated on October 1, and expressed hope that the two great and civilized Asian countries would witness expansion of relations in various areas given the history of cooperation between the two countries.

“I wish your Excellency health and success and the people of China prosperity and felicity,” Rouhani added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also in a message congratulated the East Asian country’s National Day, saying, “I sincerely hope the comprehensive and strategic ties between Iran and China would deepen in the future.”

Chinese National Day commemorates the official founding of the People’s Republic of China, announced by Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949 and is the start of China’s most important holidays “golden weeks.”

MNA