1 October 2019 - 09:42

Rouhani, Putin to meet today in Yerevan

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on the sidelines of EAEU summit in Armenia.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, last night to attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Summit.

Rouhani is slated to hold separate talks on Tuesday with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, and Russsian President Vladimir Putin.

Later in the afternoon, around 4:00 P.M. local time, Rouhani will address the summit.

