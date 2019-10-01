Tehran’s top foreign policy endeavour to deepen ties with Asian countries: Rouhani

During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Yerevan on the sidelines of the EAEU Summit, Rouhani said, “The two countries’ economic relations are not in proportion with their ample potentials and we need to try hard in this regard."

He referred to Iran and Singapore's cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, saying, "This could be a good opportunity to develop bilateral relations, especially in economic fields."

According to the Iranian President's office, Rouhani emphasized the need to create the right conditions for cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors and said, "After the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), good conditions were created for the development of economic relations and cooperation."

Stating that Iran calls for peace, security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, he said, “In this regard, we proposed Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative in the United Nations."

Rouhani emphasized, "We believe that the region's problems should be resolved through political dialogue and discussion and that military approaches will not work."

He also noted, “Iran has valuable experience in the fight against drugs and organized crime and is ready to cooperate in combatting terrorist groups in the region."

The Prime Minister of Singapore, for his part, said, "Unfortunately, the volume of economic relations between the two countries has decreased, which we are keen to boost."

Emphasizing that his country demands full respect of international law and obligations, Lee Hsien Loong said, "Failure to fully implement the JCPOA is regrettable and we hope that the parties fulfill their obligations."

MNA/President.ir