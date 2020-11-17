Iran's geopolitical position in world unique, irreplaceable

Speaking in the International Conference of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Tuesday in Bandar Anzali, Yahya Rahim Safavi noted, “Today, the power structure in the world is slowly moving towards a new order.”

Stressing that the US is no longer the world's only superpower, he said, “The decline of American economic, political, and cultural power at the level of internal and global scale is definite.”

Referring to the failure of US hegemony, the diminishing effectiveness of sanctions and other economic, political tools to put maximum pressure on independent Eurasian nations such as Iran, Russia he said, “Today we are witnessing the emergence of new economic, political, cultural and security powers on a regional scale in Oceania and Asia.”

Today, the Eurasian region has got an influential role in the global economy due to the Sea of Japan, the Caspian Sea as well as the Persian Gulf in terms of having resources of world fossil fuels.

Elsewhere, Safvai hailed Iran’s irreplaceable and unique geopolitical position in the world that can connect China, Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the Middle East to the Mediterranean and Europe, adding, “Transportation of Iranian goods to Russia and Europe is another economic axis that can be considered in the context of Iran relations with EAEU.”

