1 October 2019 - 22:56

Zarif hails Iran's progress made at EAEU summit

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has praised the achievements obtained by the Iranian delegation led by President Rouhani at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan, Armenia today.

"Important progress in Yerevan as Iran joins #EEU Summit, and together with Member States, ratifies PTA," the top Iranian diplomat has written in a tweet after attending the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan, Armenia along with President Rouhani.

"With parallel work on North-South & South-West Transit Corridors, ground paved for expansion in regional trade & cementing of our role as vital transit hub," Zarif added.

In addition to attending the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President Rouhani held bilateral talks with leaders of EAEU member states including the president and prime minister of the host country of Armenia and the President Putin of Russia.

