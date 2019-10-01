Rouhani highlights expansion of Tehran-Yerevan economic ties

“We are ready to develop Tehran-Yerevan relations in different fields, especially economy and trade,” Rouhani said on Tuesday in a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

“Tehran and Yerevan can have good cooperation in different fields, especially energy, hydroelectric power plants, wind farms, solar power stations, transportation, communications, modern technologies, pharmaceuticals and technical and engineering services.”

The two countries have ample potentials for cooperation at bilateral and regional levels, he said, adding, “Cooperation in the North-South Corridor and linking the Black Sea to the Persian Gulf will be beneficial for both countries and can boost Tehran-Yerevan relations.”

Stating that Iran will take the first step in being active in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the coming month, Rouhani added, “Committees should be set up to initiate Iran's cooperation with Eurasia and examine the existing capacities in various fields, including energy, electricity and transportation, and follow up on their implementation.”

The president also emphasized the acceleration of the implementation of bilateral agreements and the importance of paying attention to environmental issues, saying, “The free border zones can play a very important role in the development of relations between the two countries.”

Pashinyan, for his part, said, “We are determined to increase our relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Trade cooperation in border areas with Iran is very important for Armenia and we are looking for deepening this cooperation,” he said.

The Armenian prime minister also said, “Iran is a sustainable source of energy and natural gas for Armenia and Yerevan wants to extend the gas-to-electricity barter agreement with Iran until 2040.”

MNA/President.ir