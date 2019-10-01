Rouhani, Putin discuss Iran's peace plan for Hormuz Strait

In the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan, Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin touched upon issues related to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's recent peace plan dubbed 'Hormuz peace endeavor.'

In the meeting, Rouhani described the JCPOA as a successful example of multilateral diplomacy to solve international issues, calling on its signatories to take steps to implement it.

The Iranian president also said maintaining peace and stability in the region, including the Persian Gulf, and freedom of navigation and security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as an absolute policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscoring that "lasting security and peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved through the participation of the countries in the region."

Describing and explaining the 'Hormuz peace endeavor", he stated that the purpose of the initiative was to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for all residents of the Strait of Hormuz, and to promote mutual understanding and peaceful, friendly relations between them.

He added that this initiative entails various areas of cooperation, such as public energy security, freedom of navigation and free transfer of oil and other resources through and beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

The Russian president, for his part, reiterated his support for Iran nuclear deal and stressed that Moscow is making every effort to fully fulfill the JCPOA obligations by all parties to the agreement.

Vladimir Putin welcomed the start of Iran's economic relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), calling it a ground for further regional integration and development.

The two presidents also emphasized further strengthening of Tehran-Moscow relations in all areas of mutual interest and conferred on the 'Hormuz peace endeavor,' which Rouhani outlined in his address to the UN General Assembly late in September.

KI/4734441