Tehran, Ankara confer on resumption of electricity trade

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez and his Iranian counterpart Reza Ardakanian discussed possibility of mutual cooperation in various energy sectors underling the need for increase of electricity trade between Iran and Turkey from the current 640 megawatts to 1,280 megawatts.

Nearly 40 percent of Turkey’s electricity production is sourced with natural gas, while the country is an importer of Iran’s gas.

As Iranian officials announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the capacity to exchange energy with all of its neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iraq.

A high-ranking delegation of Iranian ministers and officials are in Turkey accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his visit to the country.

Rouhani arrived in Turkey on Sunday night to take part in a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts in order to discuss a political resolution to the crisis in Syria.

