Iran, Turkey energy ministers call for boosting mutual ties

Iranian and Turkish officials held talks on the sidelines of the 7th trilateral Astana Summit held with the participation of Iran, Turkey, and Russia presidents in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the new status of the energy economy in the world.

The two officials also called for further enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, particularly electronic energy.

Earlier in September 2019, Iran's then Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian discussed the resumption of trading electricity between the two sides in their meeting in Ankara.

