  1. Economy
Jul 20, 2022, 3:50 PM

Iran, Turkey energy ministers call for boosting mutual ties

Iran, Turkey energy ministers call for boosting mutual ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez have stressed bolstering bilateral relations.

Iranian and Turkish officials held talks on the sidelines of the 7th trilateral Astana Summit held with the participation of Iran, Turkey, and Russia presidents in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the new status of the energy economy in the world.

The two officials also called for further enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, particularly electronic energy.

Earlier in September 2019, Iran's then Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian discussed the resumption of trading electricity between the two sides in their meeting in Ankara.

AMK/IRN84827674


 

News Code 189285
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189285/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News