Sanctions give chance to improve regional ties: govt. spox

Referring to President Rouhani’s trip to Kazakhstan for Astana peace process as well as his visit to Turkey to ensure stability in Syria, the spokesperson underscored the warm ties between Iran with Turkey and Russia saying “our relations with them presently are at the best possible level.”

He also highlighted that are resolving the tensions in the region is solely up to regional countries alone.

“Some are seeking to sow instability in the region and unfortunately Yemen is under the toughest attacks,” he said voicing Iran’s readiness to ensure security and resolve the crisis in that country.

He hoped that during Rouhani’s visit to New York for the UN General Assembly, Iran would be able to show its rightfulness and peace-seeking face to the world.

“We see no sign of US’ honesty and accordingly there is no chance for a meeting between Rouhani and Trump in New York,” he said, “To start talks with Iran, US must remove all the imposed sanctions.”

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for the Turkish capital on Sunday to attend a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts in order to discuss a political resolution to the crisis in Syria.

Before leaving Tehran for Ankara on Sunday evening, President Hassan Rouhani told reporters that issues in the region must be resolved through regional dialogue.

Rouhani also pointed to the US intervention in the affairs of the region, condemning the illegitimate US military presence in the east of the Euphrates in the north of Syria as a destabilizing factor.

The Iranian president stressed the need to continue the fight against terrorists in Syria's Idlib region.

