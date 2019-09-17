Iran, Turkey discuss economic cooperation in Ankara

The two officials are heads of Iran-Turkey economic commissions and the meeting comes a day ahead of the meeting og Iran-Turkey joint economic commission.

Earlier in the day, Hamid Zadboom, Caretaker head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the 27th meeting of Iran-Turkey joint economic commission will be held on September 18-19 in Ankara. He said that an MoU will be signed by the two sides on Wednesday in addition to different meetings on the sideline of the event.

A high-ranking delegation of Iranian ministers and officials are in Turkey to confer on bilateral relations. The delegation arrived in Turkey on Sunday night accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who took part in a tripartite summit on Syria in Ankara on Monday. Rouhani has returned home but part of his delegation have remained in Turkey to hold economic meetings.

A joint meeting between high-ranking Iranian and Turkish delegations was held in the presence of President Rouhani and President Erdogan in Ankara on Monday.

The trade between Iran and Turkey reached a total of $4.21 billion during the first seven months of 2019, indicating a decline of 30.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2018.

According to data released by Turkish Statistical Institute in early September, Iran exported $2.82 billion worth of goods to Turkey during the period, indicating a 37.85% decline compared with the similar period of last year.

The country’s imports from Turkey stood at $1.39 billion in the seven-month period, also registering a decline of 7.09% year on year.

