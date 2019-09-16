  1. Politics
16 September 2019 - 20:09

Rouhani meets with Putin in Ankara

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met with his Russian counterpart in Ankara on the sidelines of the 5th round of Syria summit.

President Rouhani and President Vladimir Putin of Russia held a meeting on the sidelines of the Fifth Round of Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Ankara on Monday afternoon to discuss a variety of bilateral, regional  as well as international issues. 

Before the meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Iranian president held a meeting with president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the existing relations and cooperation and ways to develop these relations.

