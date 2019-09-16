Rouhani meets with Putin in Ankara

President Rouhani and President Vladimir Putin of Russia held a meeting on the sidelines of the Fifth Round of Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Ankara on Monday afternoon to discuss a variety of bilateral, regional as well as international issues.

Before the meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Iranian president held a meeting with president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the existing relations and cooperation and ways to develop these relations.

