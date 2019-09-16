Iranian, Turkish high-ranking officials hold joint meeting in Ankara

Rouhani arrived in Turkey on Sunday night to take part in a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts in order to discuss a political resolution to the crisis in Syria.

A delegation comprised of Iranian ministers of foreign affairs, defense, energy, agriculture, the CEO of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other Iranian top officials are accompanying Rouhani in this visit.

Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart met and held talks in Ankara on Monday ahead of the Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral summit on Syria.

Erdoğan greeted Rouhani at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex in Ankara and the two leaders proceeded to a closed-door meeting, in which bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments, are expected to be discussed.

